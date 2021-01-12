Multi-county chase ends in a crash north of Fort Wayne

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A suspect took police on a chase through multiple northeast Indiana counties on Tuesday before eventually crashing the vehicle in northern Allen County.

Indiana State Police confirmed to WANE 15 that a multi-county chase ended in Allen County – on Tonkel Road in a crash. The suspect’s vehicle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

A vehicle appeared to be crashed into a tree at the scene.

Tonkel Road was closed to traffic in the area but has since reopened.

No other information was immediately available.

WANE 15 has a crew working to learn more.

