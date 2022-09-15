POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — On Thursday September 8, at approximately 7:49 a.m., Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call requesting an ambulance for an unresponsive 10-month-old.

The call came from a residence in the 400 block of East 5th Street in Mount Vernon. When Posey County EMS arrived, they located the 10-month-old female and transported her to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville. She died later that day from her injuries.

According to police, the child had signs of trauma and injuries of a suspicious nature.

The autopsy was conducted on Monday. According to the coroner, the child died from a subdural hemorrhage due to multiple skull fractures. The death has been ruled a homicide.

At approximately 12:19 p.m. Thursday, the father of the child, Devin Morrison, 26, was arrested at his residence and taken to the Posey County Jail. He is being held without bond and has been charged with the following: