GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Marion man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding crashed with a sheriff’s deputy’s squad car as authorities pursued him late Sunday night.

It was around 11:30 p.m. when a Marion Police officer tried to stop a Kawasaki motorcycle for speeding along Western Avenue in Marion. The motorcyclist did not pull over, though, and instead sped off.

According to an Indiana State Police report, officers chased the motorcycle for 3 minutes before the motorcycle ran a stop sign with officers behind him and T-boned a westbound Grant County Sheriff’s Department squad car in the intersection.

Deputy Zachary Amonett was trying to get his squad car in a position to assist with the pursuit when he was struck, state police said.

The motorcyclist – 44-year-old Jeremy Swygart – was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

Amonett was not hurt.