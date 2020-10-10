Motorcyclist arrested after leading trooper on pursuit through Lafayette

The pursuit reached speeds well above the posted speed limit as Dilden made multiple attempts to evade police.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist was arrested after leading a trooper on a pursuit in Lafayette on Friday night.

According to police, just after 8:30 p.m., a trooper attempted to stop a motorcyclist that was driving 86 mph on Schuyler Avenue. However, the driver, later identified as Joshua Dilden of Lafayette failed to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit reached speeds well above the posted speed limit as Dilden made multiple attempts to evade police.

Eventually, Dilden pulled over and surrendered to police.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.