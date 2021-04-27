Motorcyclist airlifted after high-speed chase ends in crash; alcohol suspected

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne motorcyclist was hospitalized after police said he crashed during a high-speed chase early Saturday.

Police were initially called around 2 a.m. Saturday to a Leesburg home on a report of an unwanted suicidal male subject there. As officers arrived, the man sped off on a Buell motorcycle, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Police pursued the motorcycle at high speeds before it crashed while attempting to turn onto a Lake City Highway onramp from S.R. 15, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist – identified as 26-year-old John W. Wakefield of Fort Wayne – was airlifted from the scene to a Fort Wayne hospital suffering from back pain.

Police said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the incident.

This investigation is ongoing.