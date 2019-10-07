Motorcycle crashes during police pursuit, driver found with pound of meth

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A chase involving a motorcycle and an officer with the LaGrange Police Department reached speeds of 100 mph early Saturday morning and ended when the driver of the motorcycle crashed after failing to negotiate a curve.

The chase began just before 1:00 a.m. when the officer tried to stop the motorcycle for traffic violations hear the intersection of 300 S and State Road 9 in LaGrange. The driver of the motorcycle took off south on State Road 9 with the officer in pursuit with lights and siren on.

The motorcyclist crashed near the intersection with 500 S.

The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. A pound of methamphetamine was found on the driver and charges are pending.

The name of the driver has not yet been released by authorities.

