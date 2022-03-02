FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When she perished early Easter morning last year, her last breath taken in a 4-door truck wrapped around a telephone pole, Samayah Barker looked like she was “just sleeping.”

But no kiss from a prince would bring Barker back to life.

Now her mother, Rheanna Lee, is doing what she can to preserve her daughter’s memory, killed when she was 17, and to wring justice from a system she says has kept her at arm’s length.

“They took everything,” Lee said Tuesday, the day her daughter, a junior at Belmont High School, should have turned 18. “She would be graduating this year – the prom, her wedding, kids.”

Lee held a gathering for her daughter at her gravesite in Decatur Wednesday, then planned a birthday party for her at Bell’s Skating Rink in New Haven.

Skating was one of Samayah’s favorite things to do along with going to music concerts and fishing, Lee said.

Her daughter died in a hit and run accident at the intersection of Lafayette, McKinnie and Clinton streets, not far from downtown Fort Wayne. A witness to the accident said two people from another vehicle ran from the scene, leaving behind their small car.

Since the accident that left Barker’s boyfriend, Benny Jimenez, in a coma for a month and who to this day, still has no recollection of what occurred that morning, no one has been identified or charged which frustrates Lee.

“For the longest time they (Fort Wayne police) told us they were waiting on the DNA,” Lee said. “How do you not know who did this when they left the car there?”

A query to the Fort Wayne police received no response.

Samayah begged her mother to let her go to a birthday party in Fort Wayne and Lee said she knew it was a “safe party. I knew there was no drugs, no guns, no gangs.”

Samayah’s cousin and best friend Adaisha “Dai Dai” Smith, was driving the truck and after being run off the road into a pole, quickly got out and tried to save everyone, Lee said.

The fourth person in the truck was Smith’s boyfriend, Camden Painter who is “okay physically,” Lee said. None of the young people tested positive for drugs, Lee said.

Lee said she had a premonition about the party.

“When we got there, I didn’t want to let her go,” Lee recalled. “An hour later I just wanted to pick her up. It was nothing bad. I just missed her.”

Samayah called her mother at midnight and said they’d all had a great time and they were on their way home.

Then came the news Samayah was dead. More than 500 people attended her funeral.

Samayah was everyone’s support system, everyone’s best friend, Lee said. “She spent all of her free time taking care of her friends and family.”

Like many other teenaged girls, Samayah loved doing her hair and nails and was known for her big lashes. She also loved to cook.

The hit-and-run cut short the life of a typical teenager who worked hours and hours at the Subway in Decatur. Samayah wasn’t sure what she’d do when she after graduation, but she and her mother planned on making a “big trip” down to Florida for her high school graduation this year.

“She wanted to see the ocean again,” said Lee who had recently divorced Samayah’s father. “We were just trying to get away for a little bit, trying to get some sunshine in our lives.”