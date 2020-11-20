Mother sentenced in 92 mph crash that killed toddler

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne mother charged in a crash that killed her toddler in April 2019 has been sentenced.

Tamara Holley was sentenced to 2 years in prison Reckless Homicide. She pleaded guilty last month.

Holley was driving a black Oldsmobile Alero with her two children in the car, traveling east on Campbell Road, when she lost control near Rupert Road and went off the north side of the road, according to court records. The vehicle hit a utility pole with such force that it was nearly split in half, police noted.

Court documents show Holley was going at 92 mph three seconds prior to the airbags going off. Campbell Road has a 55 mph speed limit.

Three-year-old Jamara Holley died in the crash. The Allen County Coroner’s Office said she died of blunt force injury. Tamara and her one-year-old boy were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

In an interview in May, Tamara said she was taking her two children to the babysitters near the crash site. She remembered swerving to miss a white colored car, court records said.

Holley also said she usually drives “more” than the speed limit, according to court records. She then said, “I just can’t believe I was going that fast.”