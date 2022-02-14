FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Losing her daughter on Valentine’s Day last year to gun violence, Donna Krider has suffered to the point she required a hospital stay, feels numb and has nightmares that won’t go away.

But one recurring image Krider can’t get out of her mind.

Tykwan L. Walker

“Sometimes I lay in bed and I just think about how scared she was when he pulled that gun on her. And I just can’t imagine. It causes nightmares,” she said.

“He needs to be caught. He needs to be put behind bars before he does this again,” Krider said at a sit-down interview Monday.

Last March, Tykwan Walker, 32, of Fort Wayne, was charged with her daughter, Heather Hobbs, Valentine’s Day killing. His murder warrant is still active.

Detective Sgt. Tim Hughes with the Fort Wayne Police Department’s homicide unit asks that anyone who knows Walker’s whereabouts call the detective bureau at (260) 427-1201 or use the Crime Stoppers app, P3.

“They will remain anonymous,” Hughes said Thursday.

Krider learned her daughter was dead when her granddaughter, Jadin Parrett, ran down the stairs of Krider’s South Whitley home, crying “My mom is dead.”

Heather Hobbs

The friend had gone to Hobbs’ apartment and found “yellow tape everywhere,” Krider said.

The police couldn’t tell Krider anything because her daughter hadn’t been identified yet and said they were waiting on the coroner, but Krider was able to identify her through her tattoos,” she said.

They spared Krider the vision of her daughter shot in the head “because they didn’t want me to see her that way,” she said.

Even though Walker wasn’t there at Hobbs’ apartment, his family was. According to a probable cause written by lead homicide detective Jeff Marsee, the family refused to speak to detectives, but cellphone data indicated he’d called them around 1 a.m. just a few minutes before Hobbs’ body was discovered.

At the scene, investigators found his backpack with a box of .40-caliber ammunition and a .40-caliber bullet in a pillow next to Hobbs body. Bloody handprints were found on the blanket covering Hobbs that made it seem like someone had moved the body around, the probable cause affidavit said.

Walker had mail at the apartment with the Candlelite Court address on it and there were photos of the couple hanging on the wall. However, a memory card was missing from a security camera that was lying on the table, court records said.

Neighbors told police they’d heard steps on the stairway and friends reported to police that Walker had been known to hit her, court records said.

“If I die, it was TYKWAN that did it,” Hobbs wrote to one of her friends. Hobbs spoke to a friend at 11:22 p.m. the night before and at seven minutes past midnight on Valentine’s Day, Hobbs called her daughter on Facebook Messenger.

Around 1 a.m., Walker called two friends, both of whom immediately drove to Candlelite Court, court records said. For 23 minutes after that call, Walker made numerous phone calls until his cell phone was turned off.

One of Walker’s friends said he didn’t talk to Walker, but to Walker’s sister who reported that “something happened to the girl,” court documents said.

Hobbs met Walker on Facebook in July 2020 and apparently thought she could help her alleged killer whose rap sheet includes domestic battery and strangulation along with gun charges and pointing a firearm at another person. There are also marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession charges.

But at the time she was killed with one gunshot to the head, she’d grown frightened of Walker and had planned on leaving him once her lease ran out at Candlelite Court Apartments where she rented her apartment, Krider said.

Words that haunt Krider come from a nurse who worked with Heather.

“She told me, ‘Donna, I don’t know what he had over her, but she was terrified of him. She was afraid to leave him. She was terrified’.”

Krider says many remember her daughter as someone kind with a willingness to help other people.

“She took care of the elderly. She worked long hours. She took good care of them,” said Krider. Hobbs was a certified medical assistant who started out as a certified nursing assistant.

In her relationships, she demonstrated the same nurturing qualities she exhibited on the job.

She thought she could help people, Krider said.

Living through the past year, one day is not much different than the next.

“I feel numb a lot of days. It feels like it’s not real since he has not been caught. I don’t know how I’ll react when they tell me he’s been arrested. “because then it will make it real. I think about it every day.”