FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The mother of the 9-year-old boy killed by his stepmother in December has taken a plea deal for 20 years.

Jenna Miller will be sentenced Jan. 6, according to court representatives who spoke to WANE 15 today. Her trial was to begin Tuesday.

She was charged with two Level 1 felony counts of neglect and two Level 6 felony counts of neglect related to the Dec. 18, 2021, death of her son, Elijah Ross.

Meanwhile, Alesha Miller, her spouse, who took a plea deal in October for 30 years for the boy’s beating death, will be sentenced Tuesday.

Jenna Mae Miller Alesha Lynn Miller

The beating took place at the Millers’ home on Putnam Avenue after they said they returned from a holiday party because they got a call that the Elijah and his two older brothers were fighting.

By the time the beating ended, the women took Elijah up to a shower on the second floor in an attempt to revive him. Not having any success with that, they trundled him into Alesha’s white Jeep and took him to St. Joseph Hospital downtown, where the receiving officer described Elijah and “cold and limp.”

The beating death outraged Fort Wayne and still, on Putnam Avenue, neighbors keep a memorial going with flowers, teddy bears and balloons.

Jenna Miller’s plea agreement calls for her to serve three counts concurrently – one a Level 1 felony of neglect and two Level 6 felony counts of neglect that are for two years.