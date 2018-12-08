Mother opens up after daughter was kidnapped, assaulted

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It was more than a week ago that Leila's daughter was at her bus stop when a man came up from behind and abducted her.



According to police, the 15 year old girl was taken from the bus stop near E. Rudisill Blvd. and Smith St., then taken to a nearby shed where she was sexually assaulted. 35-year-old Williams James Ray has been charged with the crime.



"He's a disgusting person," said Leila, the girl's mother. "What he did to my daughter shouldn't be done to anybody."



This is the first time Leila is talking publicly about what happened.

She said her daughter was Facetiming with a friend when the abduction happened. She said that friend then called her saying something was wrong. That's when Leila sprung into action and went looking for her daughter. She found her not far from the bus stop - her face covered with a hat - and a man holding her in a headlock.

"I jumped the curve, somehow my daughter got loose, he went this way, she went that way, I followed him," she said.

Leila even snapped pictures of the suspect while waiting for police to arrive.

"I just had to let him know he wasn't leaving, I mean, we could do this the easy way or we can do it the hard way."

William James Ray is facing five felony charges including rape, kidnapping and sexual battery. On Friday, Ray appeared in court where a judge appointed him a public defender and issued a no contact order with the victim.

As for her daughter, Leila says she's taking it a day at a time.

"I'm just grateful for the prayers and thoughts that she's been getting, it'll be okay, we just have to get through this and stay afloat."

