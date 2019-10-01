Mother offers $5k reward for information on hit and run

Lillian Shipley, the woman involved in a hit and run early Sunday morning, is still in critical condition and in a coma, according to her mother.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The mother of a woman left with life-threatening injuries after being hit on a bicycle is seeking help.

A hit and run accident involving a bicycle occurred at the intersection of Washington Blvd. and Jackson Street Sunday, September 29 around 1:00 p.m. Preliminary police reports indicated the bicyclist was traveling south and may not have stopped at a stop sign. Witnesses report a black car, possibly a Dodge Charger, was going west on Washington Blvd. when the bicyclist was hit.

Rebecca Wright, Lillian Shipley’s mother, says her daughter is still in critical condition and remains in a coma. She is offering a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to police finding the person who hit Shipley.

As WANE 15 previously reported, the witnesses told police the black car initially stopped, and a black man in his late 20’s, early 30’s, got out of the car and walked to the bicyclist. The man returned to the car and continued driving on Washington.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital, where she was last reported to be in life-threatening condition. According to police, alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash.

Police say witnesses say the man was wearing basketball shorts and a t-shirt. The car involved may be missing a mirror from the accident, and “there was some kind of illuminating light on the passenger’s door when it was opened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP.