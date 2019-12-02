Mother arrested after baby dies of head injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne mother has been arrested after police said her 5-month-old baby died of “traumatic head injuries” early Sunday.

Jasmine M. Johnson

Police were called around 8:45 a.m. Sunday to Parkview Randallia Hospital after a baby was brought into the emergency room there with “severe bruising and head trauma,” a Fort Wayne Police report said. The 5-month-old boy was pronounced dead just after 9 a.m.

Fort Wayne Police said in the report that doctors found the baby had suffered “traumatic head injuries pointing to depressions in the baby’s skull.”

During an interview with police, the baby’s mother – 30-year-old Jasmine M. Johnson, who brought the baby to the hospital – admitted to “drinking all night with another person and waking up, alone, with the child on the floor,” the report said. Johnson was arrested and charged with felony Neglect of a Dependent.

The case remains under investigation.