HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – A 26-year-old Fort Wayne man who recently made the U.S. Marshals Service’s 15-Most-Wanted list has been arrested in Huntington, according to police and jail records.

Joshua Smiley was booked into Huntington County Jail at about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department. e

Joshua Smiley

Smiley is the suspect in the August 2021 shooting death of a 30-year-old man in Mobile, Alabaman, and is also wanted for a bond violation on a federal drug charge in Fort Wayne, according to records.

Authorities initially offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to Smiley’s arrest, but that number increased to $25,000 after he was added to the “15 Most Wanted Fugitives” list.

Previously, Smiley and another man were charged with murder in the 2018 killing of 26-year-old Javon Burnett. Smiley ultimately pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal and was sentenced to serve three years in prison.

He was also one of three men initially arrested and charged in the 2015 shooting death of a 17-year-old girl killed when two rival gangs began firing at each other outside a house party.

Eventually, all charges were dropped after witnesses who came forward either fled town or refused to cooperate with investigators.