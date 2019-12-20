More than 20 pounds of meth seized in Noble County

KIMMELL, Ind. (WANE) Officers with multiple law enforcement agencies, including the DEA are involved in an on-going investigation that on Thursday resulted in the confiscation of more than 20 pounds of crystal methamphetamine according to Noble County Sheriff Max Weber.

On Thursday, the Noble County Narcotics Division which is made up of officers from the DEA, the Ligonier Police Department and the Noble County Sheriff’s Department received information about a large quantity of illegal drugs being brought into Noble County.

Based on the information, a search warrant was requested and granted for a residence located at 27990 N US 33, Lot 11 in Kimmell where the meth was found. No arrests were made.

Assisting with the investigation and seizure were the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Ligonier Police Department, Members of the Federal Drug Task Force, Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Albion Police Department, and Homeland Security.