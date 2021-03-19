Months long investigation ends in arrest, discovery of drugs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – For months, troopers with the Indiana State Police Bremen Post All Crimes Policing Team (ACP) have been investigating a suspected drug dealing after receiving citizen complaints. On Thursday morning, the investigation ultimately led to a search warrant being served which resulted in the discovery of drugs and an arrest.

At approximately 6 a.m., troopers served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of South Chicago Street. Troopers report finding approximately 44 grams of suspected fentanyl, 133 grams of suspected cocaine, 150 grams of suspected marijuana, United States Currency and drug paraphernalia.

Elijah Hurmon, 64, of South Bend was arrested on charges of Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, Dealing Cocaine, and Dealing Cocaine or Narcotic Drug, the press release said.

Hurmon was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office will review this case for all appropriate charges.

Anyone with information on illegal drug dealing activity is encouraged to call the Indiana State Police Bremen Post ACP Team at 574-546-4900.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Walkerton Police Department and South Bend Police Department Strategic Focus Unit.