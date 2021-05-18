Mom with two kids in car arrested after police find two empty alcohol containers in driver’s door

PRINCETON, Ind. (WANE) A Princeton, Indiana woman faces multiple charges after police pulled her over on State Road 64 in Gibson County, Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper stopped a Buick LeSabre driven by Megan Skidmore, 33, for driving left of center shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday. While talking to Skidmore, the trooper smelled the odor of alcohol and noticed two empty alcoholic beverage containers in her driver’s side door.

Skidmore’s nine-year-old daughter and three-year-old son were also in the car.

A blood alcohol test showed a level of .22 percent. Skidmore was taken to the Gibson County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving left of center and having open alcohol containers.

Her two children were released to a family member.