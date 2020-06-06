Mom pleads guilty; son died after hours in hot car

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A woman who said she was intoxicated and asleep when her 2-year-old son climbed into a car has pleaded guilty to a charge related to his death.

Britni Wihebrink pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in death. She appeared Wednesday in Delaware County court.

Police said Jaxon Stults died while in a hot car outside Wihebrink’s apartment building in September 2018. The boy apparently had left the apartment and entered the car.

Wihebrink will get her sentence on July 1.

