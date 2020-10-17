Mom gets 6 months in jail; son drowned in Lake Michigan

HOLLAND, Mich. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to 180 days in jail for neglecting to keep an eye on her son who drowned in Lake Michigan.

Miranda Rowe of Spring Lake Township appeared in court Monday.

Her 6-year-old son, Iain, drowned at Holland State Park on June 6, a day of high waves and warnings.

Rowe pleaded guilty in August to child neglect. Investigators say her son was unattended for at least 15 minutes while Rowe was in a bathroom.

Iain didn’t have a life jacket.

More than 50 people this year have drowned in Lake Michigan in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

