Mom arrested in connection to shooting death of toddler

FAIRMOUNT, Ind. (WANE) The mother of a two-year-old boy who shot himself to death with a handgun at their Fairmount home back in December was arrested Wednesday on a charge of neglecting a dependent resulting in death.

Caci Jo Seals, 22, was taken into custody and made an initial appearance in Grant County Circuit Court. She was taken to the Grant County Jail and is being held on $100,000 bond.

According to an investigation by Indiana State Police, Seals was feeding her infant in a front room of their home and the toddler was in a bedroom. He somehow managed to find a loaded handgun in the room. He then pulled the trigger and was hit by a single bullet.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died.