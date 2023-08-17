GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Princeton, Indiana woman faces charges after being pulled over Wednesday evening in southern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper stopped a car for having an improper taillight and no license plate light in Owensville. The driver, identified as Tamera Reeves, 28, of Princeton, showed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Reeves had her two-year-old son and four-week-old daughter in the backseat who were released to a family member.

Reeves was arrested for Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated with a Passenger less than 18 and Neglect of a Dependant.