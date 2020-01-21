Mom arrested for leaving kids in car while shopping at Walmart

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WANE) A woman who left her two young children inside a car while she shopped Sunday evening at a southern Indiana Walmart was arrested according to Indiana State Police.

A state trooper went to the Walmart in New Albany a little after 8:30 p.m. after someone had reported seeing two children left alone inside a parked car.

The trooper located the car, which was not running, and based on information he gathered, the kids had been in the car for at least 15 minutes before police were called. Both children, ages 10 and five were in the back seat, the younger child in a car seat. The temperature outside was 37 degrees with a wind chill factor of 28 degrees.

The trooper was able to speak with the children who told him their mom was shopping inside the Walmart.

An officer with the New Albany Police Department went in the store and had the mother paged. Nashunda S. Greene, 40, of Jeffersonville was taken into custody when she arrived back at her car.

The children were turned over to the custody of their father.