Missing North Carolina teens found in stolen car in Rockford, police say

ROCKFORD, Ohio (WANE) — Two juveniles from North Carolina were detained in Rockford, Ohio, Saturday night after they were stopped in a stolen car, police said.

It was around 9:30 p.m. when a Rockford patrolman spotted a Toyota Camry run a stop sign in the village. The patrolman attempted to stop the sedan, and it slowed but continued on for two blocks before eventually pulling off into a parking lot.

A boy and girl, both from High Point, North Carolina, were found inside. The girl, 15, had been entered as a run-away, police said.

The Toyota had been reported stolen, police said.

Both juveniles were detained. They were reunited with their parents Sunday morning, police said.

The car was claimed by its owner.

It’s not clear if the teens will face charges in North Carolina.