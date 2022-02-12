MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors say a northern Indiana police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man during a recent standoff at a mobile home park.

Mishawaka Officer Garrett Schock shot and killed 37-year-old Michael Haas after he fired at Schock on Jan. 31. The shooting, which was investigated by the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, has been ruled a justifiable homicide by the the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Mishawaka officers were called to the Village Green Mobile Park Home on Jan. 31 for reports of a man threatening people with a shotgun while walking around the neighborhood, and a standoff ensued.