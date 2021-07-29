Misappropriation of over $200K for self-gain leads to arrest in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Illinois woman was arrested on Thursday for misusing and misappropriating funds for self-gain from the estate of her son.

Indiana State Police say a family member contacted a detective and said Josie Huff, 31, misused and misappropriated $248,653.81. According to police, Huff is the Guardian of the Estate for her child, who is the son of fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Robert Pitts.

Officer Pitts was killed in the line of duty on May 4, 2018.

After reviewing the investigation, a prosecutor issued a warrant for Huff’s arrest. She has since been transported to the Crawford County Illinois jail.

Police say Huff will be transported to Sullivan County, where she will be held on a $15,000 bond with 10% allowed.