MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – After 30 years, a Wisconsin man was charged Friday in the 1991 murder of a Lake County man.

The case was reopened in 2021 as part of an initiative by the FBI Gang Response Investigative Team (GRIT) to reinvestigate several cold cases over the last four years. The suspect was identified using DNA analysis of evidence found in and around the crime scene.

Quentin Maurice Smith, 50, of Milwaukee was charged in Lake County Superior Court for murdering John Thomas Currie, 35, of Gary. GRIT worked with the FBI Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force to arrest Smith on June 21 in Milwaukee, where he had just been discharged from parole.

On November 26, 1991, family members had found Currie with multiple stab wounds in his apartment at 2054 Carolina Street in Gary.

GRIT investigators are asking anyone with information on a cold case to call (219) 942-4899.