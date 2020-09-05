Mid-Michigan man dies after confrontation with officers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan man has died following a chase and confrontation with officers.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the 22-year-old Marshall man was driving toward officers when they opened fire on him early Saturday.

Two Battle Creek officers traveling in the same patrol vehicle had attempted to stop a suspected drunken driver whose SUV was veering into oncoming lanes of traffic. Police say a chase ensued and ended when the SUV crashed into woods.

Police say that as officers walking toward the SUV, the man suddenly drove toward them, and three officers shot into the vehicle.

Investigators said it’s unclear whether any of the shots hit the man.

