INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police are searching for a woman suspected in the fatal shootings of her live-in boyfriend and her brother at a Michigan apartment.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office says officers found the bodies of 26-year-old Ray Muscat and 25-year-old Bishop Taverner early Sunday morning in an apartment in Independence Township, northwest of Detroit.

Authorities say someone who lived in the apartment called 911 about 3:20 a.m. after being awakened by the sound of gunshots. Officers found Taverner’s body in the living room of the apartment and Muscat’s body in a bedroom.