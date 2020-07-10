Michigan woman says fear led her to pull gun on Black family

Left to right: Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg

A white woman facing criminal charges after she was captured on video pulling a handgun on an unarmed Black woman and her daughters outside a Michigan restaurant says she feared for her life.

Jillian and Eric Wuestenberg have been charged by the Oakland County prosecutor with felonious assault stemming from the July 1 confrontation. Jillian Wuestenberg told Detroit TV station WXYZ that she thought she might die when she pointed a handgun at Takelia Hill and her daughters. An attorney for Hill says the Wuestenbergs were never threatened with a weapon and could have left the parking lot.

