BEAL CITY, Mich. (WWTV) – Police arrested a Mount Pleasant woman for catfishing two teens, one of which was her own daughter.

Catfishing is when you impersonate another person on the internet in order to deceive someone. That’s what the police say Kendra Licari did to her daughter and the girl’s boyfriend beginning last December. The messages went on for over a year.

Police say Licari used software to hide her location and send harassing messages. Licari was the Beal City girls basketball coach at the time.

“Someone else coined the term, it wasn’t myself, but they called it a version of cyber Munchausen syndrome in a sense that this seems to be the type of behavior where you’re making somebody feel bad or need you in their life because of this behavior,” said David Barberi, the Isabella County Prosecutor.

Licari is charged with five counts, two for stalking a minor, two for using a computer to commit a crime and one for obstruction of justice.