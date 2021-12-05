Michigan prosecutor charges 7 juveniles with school threats

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area prosecutor has charged seven juveniles in separate incidents recently for making threats against schools or having a weapon in school.

The charges, issued Thursday and Friday, follow a school shooting at Oxford High School earlier in the week which left four students dead and six other students and a teacher wounded.

“There is a stranglehold on Southeastern Michigan now,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a news release. “School threats naturally put everyone on edge.”

Those charged include a 14-year-old male student at Parcells Middle School in Grosse Pointe Woods, who was charged with a false report or threat of terrorism. Also, a 13-year-old male student at Fisher Magnet Upper Academy in Detroit was charged with possession of a weapon in a school weapon-free zone. He was given a bond of $5,000 cash with 10% down and was due in court on Dec. 13.

“Thankfully, these matters were all thwarted and no one was harmed,” Worthy said.