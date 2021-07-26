Michigan man wrongly convicted of two murders awarded about $10M

DETROIT (AP) — Arbitrators have awarded about $10 million to a Detroit-area man who spent more than 16 years in prison before two murder convictions were overturned. Mubarez Ahmed insisted he was wrongly convicted of a 2001 double homicide in Detroit.

In 2018, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office acknowledged that the convictions were fueled by false testimony and other problems.

Ahmed was released from prison in 2018 and subsequently sued Detroit police, saying his rights were violated.

Ahmed’s convictions were investigated by private eye Scott Lewis and the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school.