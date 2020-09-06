Michigan man sentenced in drowning death of toddler

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A 24-year-old Michigan man has been sentenced between 25 and 50 years in prison for the drowning death of a 19-month-old girl.

Damian Garrett accepted a plea agreement in July.

He appeared in court Friday to be sentenced on a second-degree murder charge for the death of Skylar Pappel, who died last year when Garrett was giving the girl a bath at her mother’s apartment in Midland.

Garrett had been in a relationship with the child’s mother.

Garrett apologized in court on Friday and said he was remorseful.

