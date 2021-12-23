Michigan man pleads guilty to 1989 killing of adopted daughter

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — A former western Michigan man has pleaded no contest in the 1989 killing of his 14-year-old adopted daughter, whose body was found buried in his backyard.

Seventy-two-year-old Dennis Bowman pleaded no contest Wednesday in an Allegan County courtroom to second-degree murder in Aundria Bowman’s death.

The Holland Sentinel reports that Bowman’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7. Aundria Bowman was last seen in March 1989. Her body was discovered in early 2020 in the backyard of Bowman’s Hamilton home after he confessed to her killing.

Bowman told police he pushed the teen down stairs, killing her, in March 1989 after she threatened to report that he had molested her.