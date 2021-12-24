Michigan man convicted in fatal stabbing, dumping body in park

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man has been convicted in the fatal 2019 stabbing of a man whose body was found dumped in an Ottawa County park.

A jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting 30-year-old Jordan Scott Loomis of Grand Rapids of murder.

The Grand Rapids Press reports prosecutors said Loomis stabbed 51-year-old James Earl Robertson in a vehicle in November 2019 and dumped his body at a Tallmadge Township park. Kent County prosecutors say Loomis hoped to get Robertson to give him some crack cocaine on the promise of a later payback, and planned to rob him if he refused.