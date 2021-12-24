Michigan man convicted in fatal stabbing, dumping body in park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan man has been convicted in the fatal 2019 stabbing of a man whose body was found dumped in an Ottawa County park.

A jury deliberated for less than an hour before convicting 30-year-old Jordan Scott Loomis of Grand Rapids of murder.

The Grand Rapids Press reports prosecutors said Loomis stabbed 51-year-old James Earl Robertson in a vehicle in November 2019 and dumped his body at a Tallmadge Township park. Kent County prosecutors say Loomis hoped to get Robertson to give him some crack cocaine on the promise of a later payback, and planned to rob him if he refused.

