Michigan man charged with perjury in probe of ’81 missing girl case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged with perjury in the 40-year-old investigation of a missing girl in the Grand Rapids area.

James Frisbie is accused of giving false statements when served with an investigative subpoena in a cold case investigation. Frisbie’s attorney isn’t commenting.

Police are trying to solve the disappearance of Deanie Peters. She was 14 years old in 1981 when she was last seen at her brother’s wrestling practice at a school in suburban Grand Rapids. Deanie was declared dead after 10 years.

In February, the 40th anniversary of the girl’s disappearance, Deanie’s mother said she yearns for answers.