Michigan man charged with assaulting officer at US Capitol

A 40-year- old mid-Michigan man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a police officer as part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Logan Barnhart of Lansing is charged with assaulting and resisting with a dangerous weapon, civil disobedience, disorderly and disruptive conduct, engaging in physical violence and an act of physical violence in the Capitol Building or grounds.

A federal indictment Tuesday says he and others using “a deadly weapon, that is, a baton, flag, pole, and crutch, did forcibly assault, resist, oppose, impede, intimidate, and interfere with” an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department. He made an appearance Tuesday in federal court in Grand Rapids and was released on bond.