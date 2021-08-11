Michigan man, 21, enters plea in overdose deaths at suburban hotel

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A 21-year-old man faces up to 15 years in prison in the deaths of three people who fatally overdosed in a suburban Detroit hotel room.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Lorenzo Brabo of Lake Orion pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter. He had been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

Police in Auburn Hills found the bodies of a 17-year-old girl, and two brothers, ages 19 and 18, at the hotel, about 33 miles northwest of Detroit in July 2020. Authorities have said fentanyl-laced pain relievers were given to the victims. Brabo had overdosed and was found unconscious in the hotel room.

He will be sentenced in September.