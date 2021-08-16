Michigan deputy dies after being shot in chase with gunman

GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) — A deputy in Michigan has died after being wounded during a chase with a gunman.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Ryan Proxmire died Sunday. Deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg and a chase ensued. The suspect reportedly opened fire during the chase and wounded Proxmire.

The suspect later drove off the road and into a field. He is accused of getting out of the vehicle and firing shots. Other deputies returned fire, killing the suspect. Proxmire had been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office planned to give more information on the case Monday.