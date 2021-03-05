MI wrong-way driver on I-64 was 3 time over the legal alcohol limit

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, a wrong-way driver on I-64 was discovered to be over three times the legal limit of intoxication.

At approximately 11:20 p.m., the Spencer County Sheriff’s Department reports beginning to receive 911 calls of a wrong-way driver on I-64 driving east in the westbound lanes. Callers said that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and almost hit multiple vehicles head-on.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Reyling reports finding the vehicle at the 79-mile marker and attempted to stop it, however, the vehicle continued east at a high rate of speed, passing multiple vehicles. Trooper Christopher Rainey parked his vehicle at the 86 mile marker and placed his vehicle broadside blocking both lanes of travel. The wrong way vehicle stopped less than 45 feet from Trooper Rainey’s vehicle.

Deputy Reyling and Trooper Rainey then made contact with the driver, Kevin S. Degraff, 54, of Edwardsburg, MI, and immediately noticed that Degraff appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers report that Degraff was “belligerent” and resisted arrest, causing officers to restrain him with the Marengo and English Town Marshalls’ help.

Degraff was transported to an area hospital. A chemical test found that Degraff was over three times the legal alcohol limit.

Degraff was incarcerated in the Perry County Detention Center on multiple felony charges. Charges we also be forwarded to Spencer, Dubois and Crawford Counties.

“Without a group effort by all officers involved, the incident may have turned tragic,” the Indiana State Police said.