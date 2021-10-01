MI man arrested on marijuana, handgun charges after driving 124 mph on I-69

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) – A Michigan man was arrested in early September after being found with marijuana and a handgun when police pulled him over for speeding on I-69.

On Sept. 4 just after midnight, Ashley-Hudson officers saw a vehicle travelling south on I-69 at a radar indicated speed of 124 miles per hour in a posted 70 miles per hour zone, the department posted on Facebook. Officers initiated a traffic stop and found that the driver, Terrence D Nabors, 31, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, did not have a valid license.

During the traffic stop, officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and believed other illegal items may be in the vehicle based upon the behavior of the occupants, the department said. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, marijuana and a loaded handgun were found.

Nabors was placed into custody and originally charged with:

Carrying a handgun without a license (class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of marijuana (class B Misdemeanor)

Reckless driving (class C Misdemeanor)

The department said Nabors posted bond before officers were able to review his criminal history. After further investigation an additional charge for carrying a handgun without a license by a person with a felony conviction within 15 years (level 5 felony) was added.