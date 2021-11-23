MI man arrested for driving while intoxicated without ever receiving license in LaGrange Co.

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Michigan man was arrested Monday morning for driving while intoxicated and without a license.

Around 1:20 a.m., deputies with the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department performed a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 400 S and S.R. 9.

The department said that an investigation took place and the driver, Leonardo Alejandro Martinez, 22, of Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested on the following charges: