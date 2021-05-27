MI man arrested after using stolen vehicle during armed robbery at Auburn gas station

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A Michigan man has been arrested after using a stolen vehicle during an armed robbery in Auburn and then used a stolen VISA gift card at another gas station.

On May 15 at approximately 1:38 a.m., the Auburn Police Department responded to Speedway Gas Station located at 1004 W 7th St. in reference to an armed robbery.

Photo courtesy of the Auburn Police Department

The suspect, David James Nehmer of Paw Paw, Michigan, entered the store and spoke with the third shift cashier, police report. Nehmer displayed a knife and demanded the money from the cash register. The cashier fled and was able to activate a silent alarm prior to running out of the store.

Police report that Nehmer stole several packages of cigarettes prior to leaving.

A witness advised that the he drove from the area in a dark colored minivan.

Photo courtesy of the Auburn Police Department

During the course of the investigation, police report that Nehmer used a stolen VISA gift card at another Speedway Gas station in Auburn. Officers were able to obtain video from both Speedway locations of the suspect. The VISA gift card was purchased and used primarily in the Kalamazoo, Michigan area.

The department said it reached out to law enforcement in Michigan for assistance in identifying the suspect from the Speedway videos. An officer with the Paw Paw Police Department recognized the him as Nehmer.

The Paw Paw Police Department was actively investigating Nehmer for Auto Theft that occurred on May 14, the department said. In addition, Nehmer had an active arrest warrant for a parole violation out of Michigan for Assault by Strangulation. It was determined that the minivan from the Speedway armed robbery was the stolen vehicle.

On May 21, officers report that Nehmer was arrested by the Jeffersonville Police Department for Resisting Law Enforcement, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle and Criminal Mischief. He is being held for the warrant out of Michigan.

Criminal Charges in DeKalb County are pending.