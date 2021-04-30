Mexican national returned to Fort Wayne to face drug charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Mexican national indicted in federal court in Fort Wayne in 2012 for dealing cocaine has been returned to the city to face the charges.

Hector C. Castaneda, 59, is charged in U.S. District Court with one count of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, one count of distributing cocaine, and two counts of attempting to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Records associated with the case have been sealed. The FBI said the case was investigated by the FBI’s Fort Wayne Safe Streets Gang Task Force which includes members from the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Police Department and the Indiana State Police.

Castaneda was located and arrested by Mexican law enforcement authorities in July 2017 in

Tijuana, Mexico, and has been detained in Mexico awaiting extradition, the FBI said.

Now, nine years after he was first indicted, Castaneda will face the charges.

“The extradition of Mr. Castaneda from Mexico clearly demonstrates the FBI’s commitment to targeting violent individuals responsible for bringing drugs into the United States and holding them accountable, no matter where they are or how long it takes,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “The FBI and our law enforcement partners will continue to identify, investigate and eliminate criminal organizations that harm our communities.”