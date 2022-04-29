AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — A Butler man was arrested Thursday after police said they pulled him over and found meth, a handgun and thousands of dollars in cash in his SUV.
Around 4:20 p.m., an Auburn Police officer stopped a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee along East 16th Street. During the stop, a K-9 made an alert to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to a report.
A search of the vehicle turned up 160 grams of methamphetamine, a Ruger 9mm handgun, $6,695 in cash and “other items associated with dealing methamphetamine,” police said.
The driver of the vehicle – Bryan C. Hughes, 39 – was charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony, and Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, a Level 5 felony.
