Meth dealer handed 17 years

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A convicted meth dealer has been sentenced in federal court.

Dorrion Jefferson, 35, of Fort Wayne was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 17 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised released. Jefferson previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to federal court documents, a confidential informant and an undercover agent made several controlled buys of heroin and cocaine from Jefferson. Jefferson also agreed to deliver four ounces of methamphetamine to the undercover agent, documents read.

Jefferson was pulled over by police just before that deal. He was found with more than 100 grams of methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to court records.

With prior drug dealing convictions, Jefferson was sentenced as a career offender under the sentencing guidelines.