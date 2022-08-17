FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Wawaka man arrested after a high-speed chase last year was sentenced in federal court to 14 years for dealing meth.

Sterling Bastin, 56, previously pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine in U.S. District Court. His sentence in federal court includes 5 years of supervised release.

Federal court records show in December 2020 and February 2021, Bastin sold more than 140 grams of meth. In May 2021 then, police tried to pull Bastin over but he sped on as speeds of 100 mph, according to federal court records. He eventually lost control and crashed in a ditch.

In the vehicle, police found a small amount of meth and a digital scale, according to federal court records.