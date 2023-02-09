CELINA, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities in Mercer County, Ohio arrested a man for reportedly possessing drugs following a search warrant at his home, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO).

After receiving tips from the state Sheriff’s Office, county detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the residence of 36-year-old Michael K. Gillis.

During the search warrant, police found numerous items of suspected drugs and paraphernalia which later tested “presumptive positive” for methamphetamines, according to the MCSO.

Evidence taken by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office during the search warrant

Police took Gillis into custody at his residence without incident before transferring him to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.

Gillis is charged with possession of methamphetamine, a third degree felony in Ohio.

Gillis is being held until his bond is set by a local court, according to the MCSO.