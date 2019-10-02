Mercer Co Sheriff completes extradition of inmate from Nevada

MERCER COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey says his office completed an extradition of an inmate from Nevada Sunday.

On September 30, two sheriff’s deputies flew out of the Dayton International Airport and arrived at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early the next morning, the deputies took custody of Matthew Millisor, 45. Millisor was flown back to Ohio where he was booked at the Mercer County Jail that morning.

A warrant had been issued by the Mercer County Common Pleas Court on September 5 for a probation violation. Millisor was on probation after a conviction of non-support of dependents. he owes well over $15,000 in back child support, according to the sheriff’s office. Millisor is pending indictment for failure to pay child support in the county on another case. Several other Ohio agencies have warrants entered for Millisor.