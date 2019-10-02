Men sought in Broadway killing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to identify two men considered ‘persons of interest’ in a fatal shooting at a Broadway bar Saturday night.

Police and medics were called around 11:45 p.m. to the Broadway Grill at 1420 Broadway on reports of gunshots being fired. On the way to the scene, police were told someone had been shot.

When police arrived, they found a man down in a parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two individuals who are persons of interest in a shooting investigation that occurred at the Broadway Grill at 1420 Broadway on Sept. 28, 2019. (Fort Wayne Police)

The Allen County Coroner’s Office said Monday that 23-year-old Jaylin L. Robinson of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death has been ruled a homicide.

On Monday, police said the only information they had was that several people reported hearing gunshots in the area. They added that a 911 caller found the man on the ground.

On Wednesday then, police released images of two men, calling them ‘persons of interest’ in the case. Authorities asked that anyone with any information about the men call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.